Dr. Herman Kleinbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY.



Dr. Kleinbaum works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Gastroenterology in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.