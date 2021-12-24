See All General Surgeons in Flemington, NJ
Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Flemington, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD

Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Dr. Maeuser works at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates in Flemington, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maeuser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste G3, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-1710
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Herman Maeuser, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1740264613
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Residency
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maeuser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maeuser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maeuser works at Hunterdon Cardiovascular Associates in Flemington, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Maeuser’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maeuser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maeuser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maeuser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maeuser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

