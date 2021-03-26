Overview of Dr. Herman Matallana, DO

Dr. Herman Matallana, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Matallana works at Family Care Ear Nose & Throat in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Bartow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.