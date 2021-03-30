Overview

Dr. Herman Nadal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Nadal works at HERMAN NADAL MD in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.