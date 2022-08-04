See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Herman Pang, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Herman Pang, MD

Dr. Herman Pang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Pang works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Sgns in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vein & Vascular Care Of Arizona
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 661-4761
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    13090 N 94th Dr Ste 202, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Aneurysmal Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    
    About Dr. Herman Pang, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780688135
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UC Irvine
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herman Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang has seen patients for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

