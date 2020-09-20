Dr. Herman Sardjono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sardjono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Sardjono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herman Sardjono, MD
Dr. Herman Sardjono, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their residency with Ohio Valley Medical Center
Dr. Sardjono works at
Dr. Sardjono's Office Locations
-
1
Office72 Las Tunas Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-5305
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sardjono?
great doc. Very thorough
About Dr. Herman Sardjono, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1225142128
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- Baltimore Luth Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sardjono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardjono accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardjono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sardjono works at
Dr. Sardjono speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardjono. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardjono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sardjono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sardjono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.