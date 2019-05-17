Dr. Herman Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Herman Sullivan, MD
Dr. Herman Sullivan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences220 Cherry St Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Sullivan is awesome. I disagree with the bad reviews. He always takes his time explaining things to me and I don't find him arrogant at all. He took the time to explain my MS to me thoroughly in a way that was calming and reassuring to me. I find him warm, kind and funny! He's a great doctor and I know he's there if I need help with managing my disease.
About Dr. Herman Sullivan, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Neurology
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
