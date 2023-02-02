Dr. Herman Teachey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teachey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Teachey, MD
Overview of Dr. Herman Teachey, MD
Dr. Herman Teachey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Teachey's Office Locations
Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools, 1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801
North Alabama Ent927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Dr. Teachey on a referral from my primary care doctor. Dr. Teachey examined me thoroughly and explained everything to me in a manner that was easily understandable. I was very happy with the visit.
About Dr. Herman Teachey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teachey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teachey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teachey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Teachey has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teachey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Teachey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teachey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teachey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teachey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.