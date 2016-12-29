Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaharowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD
Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

Dr. Zaharowitz's Office Locations
Dr Herman Zaharowitz MD4957 38th Ave N Ste C, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 380-4786
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He Is direct. No fluff. Experienced
About Dr. Herman Zaharowitz, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1285736934
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Flushing Hospital and Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital and Medical Center
- Institutul De Medicina Si Farmacie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaharowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaharowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaharowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaharowitz.
