Dr. Herman Kessler, MD
Overview
Dr. Herman Kessler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kessler and the Colorectal Staff are very friendly and helpful. I came from out of state and they made me feel very comfortable. My concerns were heard and a plan was made. I am extremely grateful for Dr. Kessler who is able to help me when no one else could.
About Dr. Herman Kessler, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1417299363
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Intestinal Abscess and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
