Dr. Hermann Schubert, MD

Ophthalmology
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hermann Schubert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Schubert works at Columbia University Medical Center PTH in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Cataract Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Locals (any local)
    Medicare
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2020
    Excellent
    — Feb 09, 2020
    About Dr. Hermann Schubert, MD

    Ophthalmology
    49 years of experience
    English, French
    1508883497
    Education & Certifications

    Wills Eye Hospital
    Columbia Presby Hospital
    University Dusseldorf
    Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat
    Anatomic Pathology and Ophthalmology
