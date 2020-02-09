Dr. Hermann Schubert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schubert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hermann Schubert, MD
Dr. Hermann Schubert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6534
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Columbia Presby Hospital
- University Dusseldorf
- Heinrich-Heine-Universitaet Dusseldorf, Medizinische Fakultat
- Anatomic Pathology and Ophthalmology
