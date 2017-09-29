Dr. Hermann Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hermann Schumacher, MD
Overview of Dr. Hermann Schumacher, MD
Dr. Hermann Schumacher, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Freie University Berlin Med Fak Berlin Germany and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Schumacher's Office Locations
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable amazing man cares for all people brilliant diagnostician
About Dr. Hermann Schumacher, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013123587
Education & Certifications
- Freie University Berlin Med Fak Berlin Germany
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumacher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schumacher using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.