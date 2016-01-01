Dr. Angeles Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermenegildo Angeles Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Hermenegildo Angeles Jr, MD
Dr. Hermenegildo Angeles Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Dr. Angeles Jr works at
Dr. Angeles Jr' Office Locations
Hermengildo Angeles Jr MD Apc1850 Sullivan Ave Ste 310, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 991-6780
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Angeles Jr?
About Dr. Hermenegildo Angeles Jr, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396712303
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angeles Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angeles Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angeles Jr works at
Dr. Angeles Jr has seen patients for Gout, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angeles Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angeles Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Angeles Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angeles Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angeles Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angeles Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.