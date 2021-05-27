Overview of Dr. Hermes Garcia-Sanchez, MD

Dr. Hermes Garcia-Sanchez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARABOBA / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FACULTY OF SCIENCES DE LA SALUD and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Garcia-Sanchez works at Nephrology Of Georgia LLC in Peachtree Corners, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.