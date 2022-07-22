Overview

Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Ayvazian works at Glendale Foot & Ankle Podiatry in Burbank, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.