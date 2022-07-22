Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayvazian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM
Overview
Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Glendale Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center333 E Magnolia Blvd Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 563-5300Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Glendale Foot & Ankle Podiatry Center110 S Adams St, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 242-4426Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a professional doctor and kind with his team the staff and nurses at Memorial Hospital I have no words to say but only a big tanks and gratefulness of this doctor thank you Dr. Hermoz ayvazian
About Dr. Hermoz Ayvazian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1760564272
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayvazian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayvazian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayvazian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayvazian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayvazian speaks Arabic, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayvazian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayvazian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayvazian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayvazian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.