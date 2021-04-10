See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina|University Of Antioquia and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Giraldo works at Hernan D Giraldo, MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hernan D Giraldo, MD
    6101 Webb Rd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 10, 2021
    EXCLLENT VS PERFECT VS TRUTH RESCEPT, LISTENS FOLLOWS UP THERES NO WORDS I REALLY APPREICATE HIM ??
    MILDRED ANNE KING BROWN — Apr 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD
    About Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740278506
    Education & Certifications

    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • Duke University Hospital
    • University of Puero Rico
    • Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina|University Of Antioquia
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giraldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giraldo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giraldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giraldo works at Hernan D Giraldo, MD in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Giraldo’s profile.

    Dr. Giraldo has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giraldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Giraldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giraldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giraldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giraldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.