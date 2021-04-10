Overview

Dr. Hernan Giraldo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Antioquia, Facultad De Medicina|University Of Antioquia and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Giraldo works at Hernan D Giraldo, MD in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.