Overview

Dr. Hernan Lopez-Morra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Lopez-Morra works at Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At East Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.