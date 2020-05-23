Overview

Dr. Hernan Posas Jr, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HONDURAS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Posas Jr works at SGMC Neurology and Neurosciences in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.