Dr. Hernan Posas Jr, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Hernan Posas Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hernan Posas Jr, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HONDURAS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Posas Jr works at
Locations
SGMC Neurology and Neurosciences4274 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 242-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Posas Jr?
Dr Posas is very patient with me and explains how & why he is treating my health issues the way he is. I’ve been going to him for several years and I wouldn’t see any body else because I fully trust him on his diagnosis and treatment for it. Thank you Dr. Posas for keeping me in check. I appreciate you! I highly recommend Dr. Posas if you need a neurologist .
About Dr. Hernan Posas Jr, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1689786055
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Lsu Charity Hospital and Affiliated Clinics
- Lsu Charity Hospital and Affiliated Clinics
- AUTONOMOUS NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HONDURAS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posas Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posas Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posas Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posas Jr works at
Dr. Posas Jr has seen patients for Confusion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posas Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Posas Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posas Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posas Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posas Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.