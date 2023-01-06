Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Fair Oaks3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 952-5432Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
INOVA Breast Care Center8318 Arlington Blvd Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 207-4320
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vargas?
Dr Vargas is a knowledgeable, compassionate and caring provider. I met Dr Vargas during challenging times.. during which, he kept me calm and reassured. I felt that whatever the outcome, Dr Vargas could offer options of treatment for best and sustainable results.
About Dr. Hernan Vargas, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285743146
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute at The National Institutes of Health
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Cayetamo Heredia University Hospital|Cayetamo Heredia University Hospital|Cayetano Heredia University Hospital|Cayetano Heredia University Hospital
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia / Faculty of Sciences and Phylosophy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Breast Lift Surgery and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.