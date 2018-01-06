Overview of Dr. Hernando Carter, MD

Dr. Hernando Carter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Carter works at University Of Alabama Birmingham in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.