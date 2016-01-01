Overview of Dr. Hernando Zegarra, MD

Dr. Hernando Zegarra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Zegarra works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Middleburg Heights, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.