Dr. Zegarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernando Zegarra, MD
Overview of Dr. Hernando Zegarra, MD
Dr. Hernando Zegarra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Zegarra works at
Dr. Zegarra's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Lakewood office14725 Detroit Ave Ste 200, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 221-2878
-
3
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zegarra?
About Dr. Hernando Zegarra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710971098
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic|Good Samaritan Hospital
- Cayetano Heredia University
- Loayza Hospital|Westchester Medical Center
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, Facultad De Medicina Alberto Hurtado
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zegarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zegarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zegarra works at
Dr. Zegarra has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zegarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zegarra speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zegarra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zegarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zegarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zegarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.