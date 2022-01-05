Dr. Herndon Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herndon Harding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herndon Harding, MD
Dr. Herndon Harding, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Harding's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 896-8097
Herndon P Harding Jr MD PA2828 Casa Aloma Way Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 671-0057Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He listened and took my concerns into consideration. He also called me just after new year because I was in a bad way.
About Dr. Herndon Harding, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1699737627
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Affiliated Program
- Kettering Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.