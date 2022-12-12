Dr. Abellard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herold Abellard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine.
St. Yves Medical and Behavioral Health Services Pllc481 Main St Ste 301, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-4774
NYPCC - New York Psychotherapy & Counseling Center579 Courtlandt Ave, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 485-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An understanding, perceptive Psychiatrist who cares about his patients.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1497849350
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abellard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abellard.
