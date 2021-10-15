Overview of Dr. Heron Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Heron Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Popular Autonoma De Puebla, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.