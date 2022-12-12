Dr. Herrick Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herrick Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Herrick Siegel, MD
Dr. Herrick Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
Alabama Sports Medicine-k Bramlett MD1201 11th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 975-2310
- 2 1313 13th St S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-8554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr siegel fixed one bad hip from another surgeon and did my other side. I’m completely pain free. He is one of the best.
About Dr. Herrick Siegel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1780636159
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- Usc University Hospital
- USC/USC-LAC Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- UC San Diego
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.