Overview of Dr. Herrick Wun, MD

Dr. Herrick Wun, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center



Dr. Wun works at Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection and Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.