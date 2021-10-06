Dr. Hersch Pachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hersch Pachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hersch Pachter, MD
Dr. Hersch Pachter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Adrenalectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachter's Office Locations
- 1 530 1st Ave Ste 6C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7302
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a condition that I was being sent running around in circle within the NYU Langone system, and no one was able to assist me. Finally, after a very kind NYU scheduler or assistant (Rosa Angelica Solages)to vascular surgeon (Patrick Lamparello), with both of their assistance, I was able to see Dr. Pachter to resolves all my questions and concerns about the condition I have. Dr. Pachter was clear and concise, and answer all my concerns and question one by one. Very pleasant personalities, he literally given my life back without performing surgery on me. No doubt many patients will continue to benefit from his expertise. Top notch doctor.
About Dr. Hersch Pachter, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1568492882
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pachter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pachter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pachter has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Adrenalectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pachter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pachter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pachter.
