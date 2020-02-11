Overview

Dr. Herschel Dean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwell Springs, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dean works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Internal Medicine in Greenwell Springs, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.