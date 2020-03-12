Dr. Herschel Scher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herschel Scher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herschel Scher, MD
Dr. Herschel Scher, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Cape Town Medical School and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Scher's Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 567-8005Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center900 Glades Rd # 501, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 709-6721
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center1131 N 35th Ave Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scher was recommended by our pediatrician. After raving about him, I decided to follow my daughter’s pediatrician recommendation. It was easy to make an appointment and the wait was short to see him. No drive by visit with Dr. Scher During the visit, he was clear, concise and very thorough. My daughter was able to tell me the recommendations after the visit which is a first.
About Dr. Herschel Scher, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- Male
- 1063469609
Education & Certifications
- Groote Schuur Hosp Obser
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Kimberly Hosp
- University of Cape Town Medical School
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
