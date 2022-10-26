Dr. Sklaroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herschel Sklaroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Herschel Sklaroff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sklaroff works at
Locations
-
1
David R Musher MD PC1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 289-6500Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Park Ave. Surgical Associates PC1175 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 289-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sklaroff?
he is a 10 on a scale of five. saved my life, literally. always available. the absolute best and most knowledgeable.
About Dr. Herschel Sklaroff, MD
- Cardiology
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1366553810
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sklaroff works at
Dr. Sklaroff has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklaroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklaroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklaroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklaroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklaroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.