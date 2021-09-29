Dr. Herschel Stoller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herschel Stoller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Herschel Stoller, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Center of Dermatology, P.C.10110 Nicholas St Ste 103, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 398-9200
Center of Dermatology, P.C.4508 38th St Ste 120, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 564-4422
Center of Dermatology, P.C.401 E Gold Coast Rd Ste 333, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 592-5140
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
I have been going to Dr. Stoller for years! He is amazing and has a fantastic front office team! I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Herschel Stoller, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1356324495
- The Nebraska Medical Center|Univ Of Ne Coll Of Med, Dermatology Univ Of Ne Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Stoller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoller has seen patients for Acne, Hives and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoller.
