Overview

Dr. Herschel Stoller, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Stoller works at Center of Dermatology, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Columbus, NE and Papillion, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hives and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.