Dr. Herschl Silberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silberman works at Valley Cardiology Llp in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.