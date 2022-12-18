Dr. Hershel Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hershel Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Hershel Jackson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Locations
Hershel C. Jackson MD PC23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 450, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Colonoscopy procedure was thorough. Answered all my questions. Quickly and offered over the counter remedies at local pharmacies.
About Dr. Hershel Jackson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1023153178
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
