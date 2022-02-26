Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershel Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Hershel Patel, MD
Dr. Hershel Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Center for Retina and Macular Disease250 Avenue K SW Ste 200, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 297-5400
Center Retina & Macular Disease4636 Bellwether Ln, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (863) 297-5400
- 3 1655 E Highway 50 Ste 204, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (863) 297-5400
Vitreous and Retina Consultants PA2815 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 200, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 297-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel explained the surgery in detail, he listened to me, answered all my questions and he has a great bed-side manner. Funny and kind, that is nice to have in a doctor. I felt very comfortable with Dr. Patel.
About Dr. Hershel Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.