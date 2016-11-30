See All Plastic Surgeons in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Herve Gentile, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Herve Gentile, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (24)
Map Pin Small Corpus Christi, TX
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Herve Gentile, MD

Dr. Herve Gentile, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Un. Of Padua School Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South, Driscoll Childrens Hospital and South Texas Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Gentile works at Better You Cosmetic Surgery Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gentile's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Better You Cosmetic Surgery Center
    1102 OCEAN DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 881-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
  • Driscoll Childrens Hospital
  • South Texas Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Eyelid Disorders
Face Presentation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Eyelid Disorders
Face Presentation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?

    Nov 30, 2016
    I am a 40 year old mom. Had 7 kids total. Years back i had breast augmentation in Miami and several years later I decided to go for the Timmy tuck here in Corpus. I was extremely pleased with my results. Dr. Gentile explained everything from beginning to end exactly as it happened. His staff is always smiling and very comforting to be around. Norma is great with any questions too. I would highly recommend him to anyone. He will exceed your expectations for sure !!
    Diana in Corpus Christi, TX — Nov 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Herve Gentile, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Herve Gentile, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gentile to family and friends

    Dr. Gentile's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gentile

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Herve Gentile, MD.

    About Dr. Herve Gentile, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750351102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Rec Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Ga, Un. Of Georgia Health Sciences
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Un. Of Padua School Of Medicine and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herve Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentile works at Better You Cosmetic Surgery Center in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gentile’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Herve Gentile, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.