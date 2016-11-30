Dr. Herve Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herve Gentile, MD
Overview of Dr. Herve Gentile, MD
Dr. Herve Gentile, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Un. Of Padua School Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South, Driscoll Childrens Hospital and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Gentile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gentile's Office Locations
-
1
Better You Cosmetic Surgery Center1102 OCEAN DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 881-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?
I am a 40 year old mom. Had 7 kids total. Years back i had breast augmentation in Miami and several years later I decided to go for the Timmy tuck here in Corpus. I was extremely pleased with my results. Dr. Gentile explained everything from beginning to end exactly as it happened. His staff is always smiling and very comforting to be around. Norma is great with any questions too. I would highly recommend him to anyone. He will exceed your expectations for sure !!
About Dr. Herve Gentile, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1750351102
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Rec Surgery
- Med College Ga, Un. Of Georgia Health Sciences
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- Un. Of Padua School Of Medicine and Surgery
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile speaks Italian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.