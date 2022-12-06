Overview of Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD

Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Kimball III works at Boston Sports & Shoulder Center in Waltham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Tenotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.