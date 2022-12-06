Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD
Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Dr. Kimball III's Office Locations
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
Boston Sports and Shoulder Center40 Allied Dr, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Took the time to explain options Re: arthritis and carpel tunnel.
About Dr. Hervey Kimball III, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104870476
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimball III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kimball III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Elbow Tenotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kimball III speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimball III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimball III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.