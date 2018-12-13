Dr. Hesham Abboud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abboud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hesham Abboud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hesham Abboud, MD
Dr. Hesham Abboud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Abboud works at
Dr. Abboud's Office Locations
-
1
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3192Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abboud?
I was referred to Dr Abboud to treat my spasticity. When we found out the initial treatment wouldn't work, he found an alternative. Not only is he helping me try to retain my mobility, but he is going above and beyond against my insurance company to get treatment approved. Dr. Abboud and his staff are amazing! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Hesham Abboud, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720318355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abboud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abboud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abboud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abboud works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abboud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abboud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abboud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abboud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.