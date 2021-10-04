Dr. Hesham Atwa, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hesham Atwa, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hesham Atwa, MB BS
Dr. Hesham Atwa, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Atwa works at
Dr. Atwa's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors4 Technology Dr Ste 220, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 206-6924
-
2
Long Island Laparoscopic Doctors500 Commack Rd Unit 150D, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 476-9296
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwa?
Dr. Atwa is a gifted and talented surgeon with a precise and clear communication style. The laparoscopic surgery he performed was for a large hiatal hernia. The operation lasted over 3 hours. I was in the hospital for one night. Dr. Atwa checked on me at 7 AM the next morning. I had very little discomfort or pain. I was home by 10:30 that morning. Recovery over two months went as he described it would without complication. His office staff was absolutely wonderful, supportive, and efficient. I most highly recommend Dr. Atwa.
About Dr. Hesham Atwa, MB BS
- General Surgery
- English
- 1841286788
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwa accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwa works at
Dr. Atwa has seen patients for Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.