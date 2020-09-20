Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazaraa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hesham Bazaraa, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Bazaraa's Office Locations
Franciscan Alliance761 45th St Ste 110, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3020Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He spent a lot of time with me. He explained everything to me, which had not been explained before. He is very intelligent. He is very nice.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063407872
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Nassau Co Med Ctr/Sunystony Brook Prog B
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Cairo U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bazaraa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazaraa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazaraa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazaraa has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazaraa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazaraa speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazaraa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazaraa.
