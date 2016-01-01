Overview of Dr. Hester Pernell, MD

Dr. Hester Pernell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Pernell works at Professional Medical Center in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.