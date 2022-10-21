Overview

Dr. Hetal Bhakta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.



Dr. Bhakta works at Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.