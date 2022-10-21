Dr. Hetal Bhakta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetal Bhakta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hetal Bhakta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA.
Locations
1
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants1100 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste 206, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 883-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Desert Heart Rhythm Consultants78900 Avenue 47 Ste 202, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 883-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhakta did a great job with my first ever health exam. He explained everything to me in a very clear manner. He was also kind and friendly. All of the staff was great – they were helpful, patient and helped with any questions I had.
About Dr. Hetal Bhakta, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1336248285
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhakta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhakta has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhakta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhakta speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.