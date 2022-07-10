See All Plastic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD

Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Fichadia works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fichadia's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery - West
    9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 532, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 488-2344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lipomas
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lipomas
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2022
    I had a “Mommy Makeover” with Dr. Fichadia July 8, 2022. I was extremely nervous about this large surgery. Dr. Fichadia talked extensively with me about the procedure and I didn’t feel rushed or pushed through the appointment. I am currently 2 days post-op and have complete confidence that my results will be wonderful! It was absolute pleasure working with she and her entire staff!! Thank you!
    Cheri DeLay — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245406784
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health & Science University
    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fichadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fichadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fichadia works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Fichadia’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fichadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fichadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fichadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fichadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

