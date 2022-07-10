Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD
Overview of Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD
Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Fichadia's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 532, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 488-2344
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a “Mommy Makeover” with Dr. Fichadia July 8, 2022. I was extremely nervous about this large surgery. Dr. Fichadia talked extensively with me about the procedure and I didn’t feel rushed or pushed through the appointment. I am currently 2 days post-op and have complete confidence that my results will be wonderful! It was absolute pleasure working with she and her entire staff!! Thank you!
About Dr. Hetal Fichadia, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245406784
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
