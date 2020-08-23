Dr. Hetal Gor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetal Gor, MD
Dr. Hetal Gor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Grand Ob-gyn PA180 GRAND AVE, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 335-0566Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday3:45pm - 5:45pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
I have had great experiences with Dr. Gor. She saved my ovary thirteen years ago and two weeks ago, she saved my uterus from a hysterectomy. Dr. Gor has always been very professional and detailed. She took her time to answer all of my questions before each surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Gor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- Lincoln Hosps Cornell University Med Coll
- Topiwala National Medical College
Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gor accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gor speaks Hindi, Polish and Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.
