Overview

Dr. Hetal Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Shah works at Arizona Women's Specialists Arrowhead in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.