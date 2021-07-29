Dr. Hetal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hetal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hetal Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Arrowhead18699 N 67th Ave Ste 210, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 875-1448
Maryvale4700 N 51st Ave Ste 5, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (623) 846-7597
SHAHealth Arizona Women's Specialists8699 N 67th Ave # 320, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (623) 257-0990Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s one of the best obstetrician-gynecologist in Phoenix, Arizona. I delivered my first daughter by him. He’s awesome and very caring. I give him 5 stars
About Dr. Hetal Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Romanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Phoenix Arizona
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Romanian and Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.