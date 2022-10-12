See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Hetty Chung, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hetty Chung, MD

Dr. Hetty Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Chung works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at North Hills in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at North Hills
    1 Hollow Ln Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-6100
    Aesthetic & Surgical Dermatology of New York PC
    3111 New Hyde Park Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 394-9630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cysts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Chung performed a hysterectomy on me yesterday with such skill that I came away feeling that I had received the best care humanly and robotically possible!! Her talent, warmth, and professionalism made this experience an extraordinarily good one and I would like the world to know that they would be in the best hands if they ever had the good fortune to go to her.
    A Very Grateful Patient — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hetty Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275504714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hetty Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics and Gynecology at North Hills in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

