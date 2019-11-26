Overview of Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD

Dr. Hewatt Sims, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffee Regional Medical Center, Dorminy Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sims works at Trident Orthopedic Specialists in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Douglas, GA and Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.