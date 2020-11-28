See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD

Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rubio-Gomez works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubio-Gomez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Infectious Disease
    5647 Hollywood Blvd Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-1344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
AIDS
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
AIDS

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tropical Diseases Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rubio-Gomez?

    Nov 28, 2020
    First of all, I would like to thank Dr. Rubio-Gomez and her staff. Dr. Rubio-Gomez and her office staff (especially Maribel) are very professional. I feel taken care of each time I visit the office/telemedicine. I would recommend this office to anyone that is looking.
    Maria — Nov 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rubio-Gomez to family and friends

    Dr. Rubio-Gomez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rubio-Gomez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD.

    About Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780904581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimondes Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Cencer
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heysu Rubio-Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubio-Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubio-Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubio-Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubio-Gomez works at Memorial Division of Infectious Disease in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rubio-Gomez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubio-Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubio-Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubio-Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubio-Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.