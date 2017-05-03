Dr. Hiawatha Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiawatha Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Hiawatha Harris, MD
Dr. Hiawatha Harris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
- 1 5674 Stoneridge Dr Ste 207, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (800) 975-7284
- 2 1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1404, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 481-0355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the best. Everything I learned in how to do psychiatry is from him. He's a legend.
About Dr. Hiawatha Harris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1780722488
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
