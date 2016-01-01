Dr. Hiba Alrubaye, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alrubaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiba Alrubaye, DDS
Overview of Dr. Hiba Alrubaye, DDS
Dr. Hiba Alrubaye, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Alrubaye works at
Dr. Alrubaye's Office Locations
-
1
Practice3006 N EVERGREEN CIR, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 808-3606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alrubaye?
About Dr. Hiba Alrubaye, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1477059129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alrubaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alrubaye works at
Dr. Alrubaye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alrubaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alrubaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alrubaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.