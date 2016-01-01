Dr. Hiba Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hiba Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Hiba Khan, MD
Dr. Hiba Khan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
- 1 1950 E 89th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 636-9467
-
2
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 636-9467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Hiba Khan, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1326434127
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.